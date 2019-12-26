Greg Zanis retiring from making crosses for victims of tragedy

article

An Aurora man who has dedicated more than two decades of his life to making wooden crosses for victims of tragedy is retiring.

Greg Zanis has memorialized Chicago shooting victims. He's also crisscrossed the country by pick-up delivering over 27,000 crosses to victims of mass shootings, tornadoes and wildfires.

In a Facebook post, Zanis' daughter says his ministry has taken a financial and personal toll on their family, and it's time for her dad to take a break.

"My dad Greg Zanis will no longer be doing his ministry Crosses For Losses. He will be retiring. He asked me to thank everyone for their support. I also wanted to inform everyone again that the Facebook for Greg is not a real account. Please do not donate to that page. It has been reported and we are hoping it will be shut down.

My dad has been placing crosses since 1996. Ge has placed over 27,000 memorials for all including different religions. His mission was to show love and not force his faith on anyone. The Cross was his symbol of hope, love and faith.

This ministry has taken a huge toll on our family, from missing my dad and worrying about him while he was away to the financial burden it caused on our family. I am extremely proud of him for following his heart but I am more proud of him for realizing it is time for him to take a break and focus on himself."

Zanis started making the crosses after his father-in-law was murdered in 1996.