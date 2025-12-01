Grey Bull Rescue prepares for Venezuelan rescues

The Brief Grey Bull Rescue, based in Tampa, has rescued more than 800 people from war zones and disaster areas. They go unarmed using intelligence methods. They are a non-profit organization funded by donations.



Grey Bull Rescue founder Bryan Stern said the group is preparing personnel and equipment to respond to Venezuela to rescue Americans who may become trapped there if hostilities between the U.S. and Venezuela continue to escalate.

The backstory:

The U.S. has destroyed 21 alleged drug boats in international waters and off the coast of Venezuela. President Donald Trump is demanding that Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro give up power.

What they're saying:

Stern said his group is ready to deploy there at any moment.

"What I know is Maduro's time is limited," Stern told FOX 13 News. "We could definitely have a very real American hostage situation."

Stern said his group, which goes unarmed, uses intelligence methods such as deception to rescue hostages.

What's next:

Grey Bull will finalize planning and stage personnel and equipment in various locations. Stern said he has been watching Venezuela and planning since the first Trump Administration.

For more information on the organization, visit greybullrescue.org.