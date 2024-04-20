Group abducts child, threaten woman with knife before attempting to leave Florida: Police

Four women are facing multiple charges after officials with the Melbourne Police Department said they abducted a 6-year-old child Saturday morning.

A victim told officers the women attacked her and threatened her with a knife at a home sometime around 11 a.m. before taking the child and fleeing the area in an SUV, according to police.

Police believe the women are related to the father of the child and believed they were headed to Alabama, where he resides.

Officials said that deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office were able to locate the vehicle on Interstate 10 and recover the child without incident. Taken into custody were 32-year-old Eva Lenora IcaI IcaI, 22-year-old Ingris IcaI IcaI, 3-year-old Marcia IcaI IcaI and 24-year-old Dilia Pop IcaI IcaI.

They all face charges of home invasion robbery, grand theft from a dwelling, aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, child abuse, and unlawful possession of the personal identification information of another, according to a release from police.

Officials said all four women will be extradited back to Brevard County.