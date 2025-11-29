Gulfport hit-and-run critically injures 2 people riding electric scooter: PCSO

The Brief A hit-and-run in Gulfport critically injured two people who were riding an electric scooter, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Michael Lynch, 61, and Kristen Lynch, 42, were found lying in the road, and they were taken to the hospital and are in critical condition. Investigators say the vehicle they are looking for is an older model SUV with heavy front-end damage. They also say the rear driver's side window looked triangular-shaped.



Two people riding an electric scooter were struck by a car in Gulfport on Friday evening and the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for the driver.

After receiving multiple 911 calls, deputies arrived at the intersection of Gulfport Blvd. and Luana Lane S where they found Michael Lynch, 61, and Kristen Lynch, 42, lying in the road.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are in critical condition.

What they're saying:

Investigators say the vehicle they are looking for is an older model SUV with heavy front-end damage. They also say the rear driver's side window looked triangular-shaped.

Deputies say that Michael and Kristen were heading east in the curb lane of Gulfport Blvd. when they were hit from behind.

The Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is investigating the incident.

What you can do:

If you have any information about this case, contact case agent Deputy J. Toro at jtoro@pcsonet.com or 727-582-6200.

