Gulfport man arrested in connection with April homicide

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The Brief A suspected gunman was arrested Monday morning by federal marshals in connection with a fatal April shooting in Gulfport. Investigators identified Elisha Christopher Landry as the suspect after finding suspicious circumstances at the Tangerine Avenue South crime scene. The Gulfport Police Department worked with local forensic and legal teams to secure a second-degree murder warrant.



A man wanted for a deadly April shooting was arrested Monday morning in Gulfport, according to the Gulfport Police Department.

Elisha Christopher Landry was taken into custody by federal tracking teams at his home without any issues.

Gulfport police homicide investigation

What we know:

According to the Gulfport Police Department, officers found that Shaun Allen Hennigh had sustained a fatal gunshot wound while responding to a death investigation in the 5100 block of Tangerine Avenue South on April 17.

Investigators said they spoke to neighbors and witnesses, gathered evidence at the scene, and uncovered suspicious circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The victim’s death was ruled a homicide.

Gulfport police worked with the State Attorney’s Office and the medical examiner’s office and got an arrest warrant for Elisha Christopher Landry, 28, for second-degree murder.

The United States Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force took Landry into custody at his home before booking him into the Pinellas County Jail.

Unanswered shooting details

What we don't know:

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.

The relationship between the two men is unclear, although a press release lists both the suspect and the victim as having lived at the same residence on Tangerine Avenue South.

It is also unclear if investigators have recovered the firearm used in the killing.

What they're saying:

In a press release, GPD shared, "The Gulfport Police Department would like to thank the members of the Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force for their assistance in the successful apprehension of the suspect."