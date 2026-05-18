Special Operations Forces Week returns to Tampa, bringing major economic impact and traffic closures

The Brief Special Operations Forces Week runs May 18–21 at the Tampa Convention Center, drawing nearly 20,000 attendees and generating an estimated $19 million for Tampa’s economy. The conference features 178 speakers and events focused on military partnerships, innovation, veteran entrepreneurship, and future defense technologies. Drivers should expect road closures near the Tampa Convention Center, including Franklin Street and the Harbour Island Bridge, with alternate routes and parking changes in place throughout the week.



It’s Special Operations Forces week in Tampa and this military conference has a full slate of events and speakers for an impactful week.

Timeline:

It’s being held from Monday, May 18 through Thursday, May 21. It’s being held at the Tampa Convention Center, and this event draws close to 20,000 attendees each year and is expected to bring in more than $19 million dollars to the city. It brings together military leaders, international partners, acquisition professionals and industry innovators to collaborate on mission priorities and future technologies.

Monday is being kicked off with a seminar called SOF For Life: Tactical Transition to Civilian Success, talking on veteran entrepreneurship, branding strategies, acquisition planning, financial readiness and much more.

178 speakers will be speaking, presenting, giving their background and life advice for a successful future.

What they're saying:

Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth spoke at last year’s SOF event, offering a positive remark for the future of these leaders and our country.

"In today's contested world, SOF does not go alone. They go first, but they also go with partners. SOFs ability to work by, with, and through international partners pays huge dividends on our border, in the Indo-Pacific, and around the world. Partners, as I see so many of our partners right here in the front, are central to how SOF works. They have to believe that America is strong, that peace through strength is real, then they want to come into our orbit and be force multipliers," Secretary Hegseth said.

Traffic during SOF

There are some traffic and street closures to be aware of:

Franklin Street will be closed outside the Tampa Convention Center from Channelside Drive to Harbour Island (including the Harbour Island Bridge) during the following times:

Monday, May 18 – Thursday, May 21: 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday, May 22: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Northbound Franklin St., Water St. intersection, and Harbour Island Bridge will reopen at 1 p.m.)

Alternate route: Please use the Beneficial Drive Bridge (heading toward Sparkman Wharf and The Florida Aquarium).

Tampa Convention Center Parking Garage will be closed through Thursday, May 21. Drivers can seek alternate parking options at Pam Iorio Parking Garage.

Click here for the latest road closures. Please plan accordingly if you’re going through this area.