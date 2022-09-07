Gulfport police searching for kidnapping suspect

article

The Gulfport Police Department is searching for a teen they say stole a car with two children inside.

According to police, David Elam, 18, stole a car that was occupied by a 10-year-old and a 14-year-old. The children were located shortly afterward nearby.

Police say they have tried to bring Elam into custody at his home several times, but his family is not cooperating.

Elam is facing multiple charges including grand theft of a motor vehicle, kidnapping - child under 13, kidnappings, and child abuse.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 727-582-6177.