Largo police shoot suspect while responding to domestic disturbance

The Largo Police Department says officers responding to a call about a male damaging his ex-girlfriend's car were met by the suspect armed with a rifle.

The incident took place at about 10:50 p.m. near 144th Lane in Largo. Police say dispatch alerted the officers the suspect was possibly armed with a firearm and one witness reported hearing a gunshot.

Three officers ended up opening fire after the armed encounter, the department said, without immediately providing any more details.

Police say no officers or citizens were injured and the suspect is being treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other Largo police officers were injured in a vehicle crash while responding to the call. We are told they were transported to a local hospital for precautionary measures.

Largo P.D. says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the officer-involved shooting.