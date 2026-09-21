Pinellas County Utilities shifts to temporary chlorine disinfection

The Brief Pinellas County Utilities has temporarily switched its water treatment process from chloramine to free chlorine for the next few weeks. The routine maintenance process, which occurs twice a year, will continue through Oct. 10. Officials say the water remains safe to drink, though customers may notice a chlorine smell.



Pinellas County Utilities customers may notice a chlorine smell in their tap water over the next several weeks as the county begins its routine semiannual water treatment transition.

Is it safe to drink?

What they're saying:

County officials stressed that the water remains safe to drink. The temporary switch from chloramine to chlorine disinfection is a preventative maintenance measure designed to clean out water pipes and prevent bacterial growth.

Matthew Wotowiec, the water quality division director for Pinellas County Utilities, said the county does this twice a year to maintain system integrity, and has been doing it for more than 25 years.

"It helps break down the system, and it just cleans out all of our pipes," Wotowiec said, noting that warmer summer temperatures can encourage bacteriological growth.

What will the chlorine do?

Why you should care:

While chloramine is less expensive and used for day-to-day operations, the temporary shift to chlorine is more effective at scrubbing the system. The current disinfection process is scheduled to last for 21 days, from Sept. 21 to Oct. 10.

The temporary change also affects customers in Belleair, Clearwater, Pinellas Park and Safety Harbor.

What you can do:

County officials noted that water pressure will not be impacted. Residents bothered by the chlorine smell can run their tap water for about five minutes to help clear it.

Kidney dialysis patients shouldn’t be impacted by the switch, but officials advise anyone with concerns to contact their dialysis center.