Habitat for Humanity's mission more important than ever amid housing crisis

The scoop of a shovel marks the beginning of a new home for Viktoriya Razo's family.

"This is just a dream come true. This is a blessing and it feels amazing. To be able to build a home during these crazy times it’s just amazing," said Razo.

Builders have seen prices increase and the waitlist for Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County has maxed-out.

"People are being evicted from places their landlords are deciding to sell. The need for housing has grown significantly," said Christina McCauley, the CEO for Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota Co.

Florida's rent rates have gone up 30% or more in some places. In Sarasota County, most home or apartment rentals will cost more than $2,000 a month. That's a 44% increase from last year, comparable to Miami and New York City.

"Having affordable housing in this county is the number-one priority. It just is," said Jim Turner with Venice Presbyterian Church.

Venice Presbyterian Church is funding the build of the habitat home. The family will pay off their mortgage and down payment, but others are not as lucky.

"The economics are just absolutely stacked against the average family. Particularly the marginalized family. It’s heartbreaking to see what some of these people have to do just in order to keep a roof over the heads and food on the table," said Turner.

The Senate proposed $337 million in funding to help organizations like Habitat for Humanity with affordable housing. The House has cut that funding to $268 million. It's still on the table and that extra boost could make the difference for many.

"It's not just homes we are building. We are building hope. We are building people’s futures and we will keep on doing it with or without the support of the state," said Connor Murphy a STAR board member with Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota Co.