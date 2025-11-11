Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough honors local veterans with special home projects

The Brief Materials for Tuesday’s fence build were donated by Perimeter Solutions Group , whose team has a personal connection to the military. Volunteers spent Veterans Day repairing and building homes for local veterans and their families. The project is part of Habitat for Humanity’s Veterans Build Week of Service, bringing together volunteers, businesses, and community partners.



In honor of Veterans Day, Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough spent Tuesday giving back to those who’ve served — through hands-on help and heartfelt gratitude.

The backstory:

The organization hosted its annual Veterans Build Week of Service, bringing together volunteers, local businesses and community groups to build and repair homes for veteran families in East Tampa. This year’s effort included installing security fencing at two Habitat homes on North 40th Street, along with roof replacements and other repairs completed earlier in the week.

What they're saying:

One of the homeowners who was helped by the project is Linda Hardy, a widow whose late husband was a veteran. After her roof was damaged during Hurricane Milton, she says she struggled to find insurance coverage — until Habitat stepped in to help.

"I received a letter from Citizens Insurance that they would not be able to cover me because my roof was 20 years old… I had to find another company. I appreciate Habitat for Humanity for helping me out," Hardy said.

Nitza Rivera, vice president of Veterans Build with Habitat for Humanity, says these projects go far beyond construction.

"It’s about restoring stability for the veterans who’ve given so much to our country," Rivera said. "A safe, affordable home and even typical costly upgrades can change everything for a family — it’s life-changing."

Big picture view:

The fencing materials for Tuesday’s build were donated by Perimeter Solutions Group, whose team says they felt a personal connection to the cause. Danielle Cotharin, who helped coordinate the donation, shared that her daughter recently joined the U.S. Air Force.

"This is our way of saying thank you to our veterans — helping create something lasting for those who served before her," Cotharin said.

The Veterans Build is one of many ways Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough honors local veterans throughout the year, providing homeownership opportunities and critical repairs for those in need.

What's next:

The organization plans to continue its Veterans Build initiatives year-round, with additional repair projects already in the works.

What you can do:

For more information on how to volunteer or donate to Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough, visit here.