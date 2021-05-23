Haines City police investigating fatal shooting

Dyreon Outsey, 19, was killed Sunday afternoon after being shot in the head after someone fired a bullet into a silver Toyota 4-Runner, according to the Haines City Police Department.

It happened around 12:40 p.m. in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Haines City.

Outsey was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Police have not located the shooter and are urging witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Haines City Police Department at 863-421-3636. To remain anonymous and to be eligible for a cash reward, submit a tip to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 or via the web at http://www.p3tips.com.

