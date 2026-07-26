Tampa Bay husband takes on 31-mile walk to support wife living with Parkinson's, raise money for research

The Brief A bay area man is walking 31 miles through St. Petersburg to raise money for Parkinson's disease research. Joe Gaeta's wife, Stacey, was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2020, inspiring him to turn a personal challenge into an annual fundraiser. This year's goal is to raise at least $5,000 for The Michael J. Fox Foundation.



Joe Gaeta says Parkinson's disease has changed nearly every part of his family's life. But instead of letting the diagnosis define them, he's channeling his energy into raising awareness and money for research, one step at a time.

Madeira Beach walk fundraiser

What we know:

Gaeta will take on a 31-mile walk Friday, beginning at 5 a.m. from American Legion Post 273 in Madeira Beach before returning there around 2 p.m.

The fundraiser supports The Michael J. Fox Foundation, which launched a July challenge encouraging participants to walk one mile each day throughout the month.

Gaeta decided to take the challenge a step further by walking 31 miles on July 31 and raising money for Parkinson's research.

Last year, with the support of American Legion Post 273, the effort raised $3,500. This year, Gaeta hopes to raise at least $5,000.

Neurological disorder research support

What we don't know:

Organizers have not confirmed how many community members will join the early morning walk.

It remains unclear how close Gaeta is to reaching his $5,000 fundraising goal ahead of Friday's event.

Life after Parkinson's diagnosis

The backstory:

Gaeta's wife, Stacey, was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2020.

He says the progressive neurological disorder forced her into early retirement and ended the couple's plans to continue traveling together overseas.

As the disease has advanced, Gaeta has taken on more responsibilities as her caregiver, helping her with everyday tasks such as getting dressed and moving around.

"The reason I chose 31 miles on the 31st is because, by the grace of God, I can still walk," Gaeta said. "My wife needs help walking."

Parkinson's disease national impact

Why you should care:

According to Parkinson's Foundation, nearly 1.1 million Americans are living with Parkinson's disease, and about 90,000 people are diagnosed each year.

Gaeta hopes his annual walk not only raises money for research but also shines a light on the realities families face after a Parkinson's diagnosis and helps move researchers closer to better treatments—and ultimately, a cure.

American Legion Post event

What you can do:

Anyone interested in walking alongside Gaeta is invited to meet at American Legion Post 273 at 5 a.m. Friday. The event will conclude back at the post with a celebration around 2 p.m.

Those who would like to support the fundraiser can click here