Halloween falls on a busy Friday night: Here’s how to stay safe

The Brief Halloween falling on a Friday means more trick-or-treaters and more adults out at night. Children are twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween than any other day of the year. Law enforcement and emergency physicians are urging families and drivers to stay alert and follow safety rules.



Public safety officials are reminding families to stay vigilant this Halloween, especially with the holiday landing on a Friday night. With children expected to trick or treat later and more adults heading to parties, traffic and pedestrian risks increase.

By the numbers:

Data shared by safety officials shows that children are twice as likely to be struck by a vehicle on Halloween compared to any other day of the year. Officials say excitement, distractions, and nighttime visibility all contribute to the danger.

Dig deeper:

Doctors at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital say children often forget basic safety rules when they are excited and moving quickly from house to house.

Emergency physicians recommend parents talk with their children before trick-or-treating begins to remind them about safe street crossings.

" I think it's important before you go out, maybe even when it's still light out, to talk about what the rules are, about how we're going to cross the street or for those older kids about how far they can go when they're going go out trick-or-treating. I think that setting ground rules is going to make for a safe Halloween," said Dr. Patrick Mularoni, a pediatric emergency physician at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

Drivers are urged to put their phones down, slow down in neighborhoods, and watch closely for young trick or treaters.

Parents can help increase visibility by carrying flashlights, wearing light clothing, and adding reflective tape or glow sticks to costumes.

What they're saying:

Dr. Mularoni also shared a tip on how to stave off a potential meltdown over treats.

"If you're a parent and you're going to be going out with young children, put some candy in your pocket. We don't want kids eating the candy that they're trick-or-treating before you get home to inspect it. So as a parent, put some candy your pocket so that when that little ghost or goblin really needs a chocolate bar, you're giving them one that you've already brought with you."

What you can do:

Experts recommend parents do the following to help kids stay safe this Halloween:

Review crossing rules with kids before heading out

Keep phones away while driving and slow down in neighborhoods

Carry or add reflective items, lights, or glow sticks to costumes

Accompany younger children and set clear boundaries for older ones