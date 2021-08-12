Halloween Horror Nights: 5 more houses, 5 scare zones, and 2 shows announced

article

Halloween Horror Night fans, get ready! Universal Orlando Resort dropped a major announcement regarding the event on Thursday.

The theme park company announced five additional haunted houses, five scare zones, and two live shows for the 2021 horror event.

HAUNTED HOUSES

Universal Orlando Resort announced the following haunted houses:

Welcome to SCarey: Horror in the Heartland: Halloween Horror Nights guests can step into the town of Carey, featured in previous years of the event, and relive its most horrifying haunts from over the last 30 years.

Case Files Unearthed: Legendary Truth: Join a legendary paranormal detective on a ghostly mission.

The Wicked Growth: Realm of the Pumpkin: Become entangled in the sinister roots of Haloween.

Puppet Theatre: Captive Audience: Fall victim to a fiendish theatre troupe.

Revenge of the Tooth Fairy: Uncover the darker side of what seems to be an innocent ritual. Last year, Halloween Horror Nights was canceled due to COVID-19, but they opened this house for guests to enjoy during the day.

These five houses are joining a lineup of five already announced mazes:

Beetlejuice: Enter the terrifying world of the film as the infamous ‘Beetlejuice’ character sends you screaming.

Haunting on Hill House: Guests embark on the dark journey experienced by the Crain family in the Netflix show, ‘The Haunting of Hill House.’

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: A haunted house inspired by the 1974 slasher film, ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.'

Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives: This maze picks up where the 1935 classic film left off, with the Bride becoming a scientist and starting her mission to revive Frankenstein's Monster. Last year, Halloween Horror Nights was canceled due to COVID-19, but they opened this house for guests to enjoy during the day.

Halloween Horror Nights Icons: Captured: Guests will be within the grasp of iconic Halloween Horror Nights characters like ‘The Caretaker,’ ‘The Director,’ ‘The Usher,’ ‘The Storyteller,' 'Jack the Clown,' 'Chance,’ and more.

That is a total of ten houses announced for the 2021 event.

SCARE ZONES

Throughout the Universal Studios park, there will reportedly be five all-new scare zones.

They are said to be:

Crypt TV: Iconic horror stories from the show ‘Crypt TV.'

30 Years, 30 Fears: A culmination of scare zones from past Halloween Horror Nights events.

Seek and Destroy: Guests will face an alien cyber regime overtaking a future dystopia.

Gorewood Forest: Flee from the Terra Queen and her evil plans.

Lights, Camera, Hacktion: Eddie's Revenge: Witness a box office slash.

LIVE SHOWS

Two all-new shows will come to Halloween Horror Nights this year, Universal Orlando Resort said.

The theme park company said they are:

Marathon of Mayhem: Carnage Factory: A show on Universal Studios' lagoon that will showcase some of the top names in horror and Halloween Horror Nights history.

Halloween Nightmare Fuel: Described as a fiery show featuring creatures, aerialists, fire performers, and a range of music, including rock, metal, and electronica.

In addition, the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store from last year will return for guests to purchase specialty merchandise, unique treats, and more.

After skipping a year during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Universal Orlando Resort is bringing ‘Halloween Horror Nights’ back on Friday, September 3rd. It operates until Sunday, October 31st, giving guests almost two months to enjoy the spooky event.

Single-night tickets are on sale and begin at $70.99. Prices fluctuate based on the date you pick to attend.

If you would like to attend multiple nights, there are a variety of multi-day tickets on sale. These include:

Rush of Fear Pass: Admission to Halloween Horror Nights for the first 16 nights of the event. $129.99 per person plus tax.

Frequent Fear Pass: Admission to Halloween Horror Nights for every Sunday through Thursday and the first weekend. $159.99 per person plus tax.

Frequent Fear Plus Pass: Admission to Halloween Horror Nights for every Sunday through Friday and the first and last Saturday. $189.99 per person plus tax.

Ultimate Frequent Fear Pass: Admission to every night of Halloween Horror Nights. $284.99 per person plus tax.

Visit the Universal Orlando website to make a purchase.

