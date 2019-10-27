Halloween safety top of mind for law enforcement

Halloween is a favorite night for kids, young and old. However, law enforcement wants you to remember that if you're not staying safe, that night full of playful spooks could turn into an actual nightmare.

Keeping your goblins safe on Halloween is no small task.



"This year I got a bigger candy bag. I hope, my goal is to have it all the way up to the top," said 8-year-old Lindsey.

While it's supposed to be a night full of treats, an unwanted trick isn't out of the question.



"I wish it was how it was back in the day when I was growing up. You knew everybody, everybody looked out for you," said Amber Norris, a local mom.

That's why the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office is encouraging both kids and parents to be smart while staying safe.



"Put your kids in something that's bright and reflective, shoes that are easy to walk in, and masks that do not block their eyesight," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister in a recent Facebook video about Halloween safety.

Costume choice is very important.



"I'm going to be the same as last year. I was a witch!" exclaimed Lindsey.

However, Sheriff Chronister is also warning of something a little more sinister.



"And remember, if a porch light is not on, don't go knocking at that door," said Chronister.

While no porch light could mean someone just isn't home or doesn't want to participate in the trick or treat festivities, law enforcement also requires sex offenders and predators to keep their porch lights off to keep kids from wanting to knock on their door.



"I think they always should be on guard, because like I said, you don't know who these people are or what they're thinking or what they want to do," said Norris.

If you want to make sure your princesses and superheroes don't knock on the wrong door, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has information on their website on which houses to avoid.

Law enforcement will be making their rounds before Halloween to remind sex offenders of the rules. They'll also be making an appearance on Halloween night to make sure tick or treaters are staying safe while having fun.



