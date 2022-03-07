Hands Across The Bay Empowerment Center helps women overcome domestic violence

Julie Weintraub made her fortune in the diamond business but she says her heart is in helping women who are victims of domestic violence. She just open up a center to help in her mission.

Weintraub gave FOX 13 a tour of the Hands Across The Bay Empowerment Center, which she opened last year to help victims of domestic violence.

"I just think injustice is so bad and women are being slaughtered at a shocking rate, constantly. And it's really sad. And I think it's time for women to be able to have the human right to fight back," said Weintraub.

Melissa Dohme-Hill survived an attack 10 years ago and now helps other women at the center.

"I actually was stabbed 32 times by my high school ex-boyfriend," Dome Hill recalled. "I walked outside, he was actually hiding a switchblade in his hand and wrapped his arms around me for a hug. In the moment, he reached his arms around me for a hug, he flipped the switchblade open and I was actually stabbed 32 times. So 19 of them were my head, neck and face. My teeth were knocked out. My facial nerve was severed. I was given 16 units of blood. I had a traumatic brain injury. I suffered a stroke."

Melissa tells others about the warning sings of domestic abuse. One of the rooms at the center is named after her.

"We have soft lighting in here and our fountain. And, you know, it's just it's a comfortable healing environment. And when you've gone through a lot of trauma and a lot of people have been very mean to you, we just want to open our arms and show love and remind people what love is," Melissa said.

Now the non-profit is spreading that message in schools around Tampa Bay.

"It's so important that young girls and young men know how to respond with gaslighting and mistreatment and boundary-setting and self-love," said Emily Johnson, vice president of Hands Across The Bay. "I think a lot of this could be avoided if there is more boundaries and if boundaries are taught."

"We're trying to raise awareness and really make people talk to their loved ones, their brothers or sisters, their kids, and make sure that they really know how to handle a breakup," Weintraub added.

The center offers food and clothing as well as other facilities. Learn more at handsacrossthebay.org.