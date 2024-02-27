Happiest cities in America: Here's where Tampa and St. Pete rank

The happiest cities in the United States, according to Wallet Hub, aren’t necessarily the wealthiest.

WalletHub ranked 182 of the largest U.S. cities based on 29 key indicators of happiness, including the depression rate to the income-growth rate to the average daily leisure time.

According to the personal finance company, the happiest city in the country is Fremont, California, which comes in first place overall and first place for emotional and physical well-being, third for community and environment and 85th for income and employment.

Tampa came in at No. 62 overall, 69th for emotional and physical well-being, 46th for income and employment and 43rd for community and environment, while St. Petersburg came in at No. 80 overall, 78th for emotional and physical well-being, 53rd for employment and income and 90th for community and environment.

Other Florida cities that made the list include:

48 Pembroke Pines

50 Cape Coral

52 Fort Lauderdale

74 Orlando

76 Port St. Lucie

84 Miami

94 Hialeah

98 Tallahassee

106 Jacksonville

The least happy city, according to WalletHub, is Detroit, Michigan, which ranks 182nd overall, 180th for emotional and physical well-being, 182nd for income and employment and 176th for community and environment.

