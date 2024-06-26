Hardee County deputies on scene of 'officer-involved shooting'

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The Hardee County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting.

Deputies responded Wednesday night in the area of Evergreen Drive and Griffin Road in Wauchula, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators say there is no threat to the public, but there's a large law enforcement presence in the area.

So far, deputies have not said anything about possible injuries or what may have led to shots fired.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

