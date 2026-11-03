Hardee County flooding: River crest expected overnight after downpours

The Brief Hardee County flooding has triggered a local state of emergency after torrential rains dumped up to 14 inches of water. Floodwaters in Wauchula match levels seen during Hurricane Milton, leaving four roads heavily damaged and prompting warnings of an overnight crest. Emergency officials confirmed that while some homes took in water, no mandatory evacuations have taken place.



Floodwaters in Hardee County reached dangerous levels after torrential rainfall dumped up to 14 inches across the region, prompting emergency officials to declare a local state of emergency as rivers continue to rise.

Hardee County emergency declaration

What we know:

Emergency Management Director Lane Schneider announced the local state of emergency after downpours dropped eight to 14 inches across the area.

"It really allows us to open up some purchasing and things like that so we can move forward and provide resources," Schneider said. "It also shows we’re taking it seriously and shows the state we need help."

Runoff has surged directly into Charlie Creek and the Peace River, with conditions at the Pioneer Park Boat Ramp in Wauchula mirroring major storm surges.

"The river levels and flooding that Hardee County has experienced are similar to those seen during Hurricane Milton," officials reported from the scene.

Peace River crest projection

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet determined the full extent of roadway destruction or how high the Peace River will crest before waters recede.

While a couple of homeowners reported minor water intrusion, authorities have not confirmed if any residential properties will suffer catastrophic damage as river levels peak overnight.

Storm damage and rainfall

By the numbers:

14: Maximum inches of rain dumped along the county's eastern border.

12 to 14: Inches of rain that fell across eastern pasture and farmland.

8: Inches of rain recorded across most of the county.

4: Roads damaged that will require significant repairs.

Schneider noted that while some water entered homes, conditions have not reached levels that require evacuations.