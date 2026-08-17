Hawaii Tropical Storm Lala: Warnings lifted as system moves away

The Brief Tropical Storm Lala moves away from Hawaii following weekend weather disruptions. Downpours ease across the island chain as large swells continue impacting coasts. Weather authorities lift all tropical watches and warnings after the storm moves west.



Rain showers are tapering off across Hawaii as Tropical Storm Lala moves away from the islands, though dangerous surf conditions persist.

Tropical Storm Lala track

What we know:

Weather conditions are improving across the Hawaiian Islands following the passage of Tropical Storm Lala.

Rain showers continue to ease across the island chain, though high surf and large swells remain a concern along exposed coastlines.

Watch and warning updates

What we don't know:

All official tropical watches and warnings for Hawaii have been lifted by meteorologists. Emergency management officials have not specified when marine conditions and high swells will fully subside.

Future storm movement

What's next:

Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Lala to maintain a westward track through Tuesday. The system is then projected to curve toward the northwest as it travels deeper into the Central Pacific Ocean.