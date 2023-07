HCA Healthcare data breach affects millions, including Florida hospitals

One of the largest companies in the nation, HCA Healthcare, has acknowledged that some of its patient data has been stolen and posted on an online forum.

Some of the data stolen includes patients' full names, city, and when and where they last saw a provider, according to the company's press release.

No payment information was stolen, according to HCA.

Customers in nearly two dozen states, including Texas and Florida, were affected by the breach.

The company says they learned about the forum on July 5 and immediately activated incident response protocols to assess the situation.

To prevent a breach from happening again, HCA Healthcare says they have disabled user access to the storage location.

HCA Healthcare is telling patients to remain vigilant in identifying calls, emails, or SMS texts which appear to be spam or fraudulent.

The affected Florida hospitals are listed below.