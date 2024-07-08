HCPS seeking name suggestions for new high school in Wimauma

Hillsborough County Public Schools will open a new high school in Wimauma in 2025, and the district wants the public's input to help decide the school's name.

The new school is being built off West Lake Drive with a capacity of nearly 3,500 students, according to HCPS.

The district is accepting name suggestions until August 9, with the school board expected to vote on September 5.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Hillsborough County Public Schools

HCPS says all recommendations must follow district policies to be considered.

To submit your idea for the new school's name, click here.

