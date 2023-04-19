One dead after shooting inside Tampa apartment complex, investigators say

article

One person is dead after a shooting inside a Tampa apartment complex Wednesday evening, deputies said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the Palms at Sand Lake at around 7:30 p.m. after a report of shots fired.

Authorities said before the shooting an altercation took place in an apartment where three people were. That's when deputies said someone pulled out a gun and fired shots.

Investigators said the victim, which was in their mid-20s, was rushed to Tampa General Hospital where they died.

Another person, who was in a nearby apartment in that same building, was also shot and taken to AdventHealth with non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies said a bullet went through the wall, shooting the person in the foot.

The third person inside the apartment where the shooting started was able to fight off the shooter and call 911, according to HCSO.

Investigators have not made an arrest in the shooting, but did say they have a person of interest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.