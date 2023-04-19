Survivors of horrific high-speed crash on I-4 testify at DUI manslaughter trial

Iralys Valido knows she is lucky to be alive after surviving a deadly crash on I-4 just over a year ago, but she told a Tampa jury she doesn't remember any of it.

"I just remember listening to music in the car and that’s it — and just being drunk," she recalled.

Prosecutors say Jorge Britton was drunk, too, and behind the wheel of his Audi R-8 convertible. He's accused of causing the fiery crash that killed two men and severely injuring his passengers, Valido and Celellys Caputo. Both women were sharing the passenger seat of the sports car.

Caputo told the jury she remembers things leading up to the crash.

"I was looking for my phone, and I remember Ms. Valido screaming, 'Oh my god! Oh my god! Oh my god!’ And when I went to see, I just saw like a bright light and then that’s it. I don’t remember anything else," she said.

Both women suffered head injuries, broken bones, cuts and burns. They spent months recovering and receiving medical treatment.

Investigators say on the night of December 14, 2021, Britton went to a Lightning game with Caputo and had one beer. Then the two headed to a strip club in Tampa where they met up with Valido, who works there.

The trio had more drinks then decided to head to Hard Rock Casino. Surveillance video from the club shows the Audi leaving around one in the morning.

Prosecutors say once on I-4, Britton reached speeds of 154 mph.

"I don’t remember the speed, but I do remember he was going fast really fast," recalled Caputo.

While changing lanes the Audi struck a 2007 Toyota Camry that exploded at impact killing the driver Douglas Kay Jr. and Jason Rzechula.

Britton faces several charges, including two counts of DUI manslaughter and two counts of vehicular homicide. Closing arguments are expected Thursday morning.