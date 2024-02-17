Changes to Florida State Fair rules helps prevent bad behavior, according to HCSO

Rules implemented last year require kids and teens to be with an adult 21 or older if they want to attend "Family Day" at the fair.

Kids and teenagers used to be able to go into the Florida State Fair by themselves or with friends before 6 p.m. for what used to be called "student night," but the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office switched the name and required adult supervision to cut down on bad behavior.

Sheriff Chad Chronister says more needed to be done following the death of Andrew Joseph, who was 14 years old when he was killed on student day in 2014.

Joseph was one of 99 teenagers who got kicked out of the fair after commotion broke out.

He was hit and killed by a car on I-4 while trying to cross the roadway in front of the fair.

HCSO formed a community action team made up of school leaders, faith group leaders, and school resource officers just to name a few.

"What we’ve learned is children are better behaved when they see individuals they recognize. The school resource deputies, they’re going to be better behaved, people from the church that they go to," said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Sheriff Chad Chronister says it’s working. Two years ago, during student night, deputies kicked out 137 kids and arrested eight.

Last year during family night, 56 kids were kicked out of the fair for bad behavior and two were arrested. So far this year, since the fair started on Feb. 8 officers have had to kick out six kids.

The Hillsborough County Sherriff’s Office says more than 270 law enforcement officers are patrolling. There are also several undercover officers.