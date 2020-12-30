HCSO searching for missing man with dementia

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Gregory Crawford, 74, who was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday driving a newly purchased Chevrolet Cruze with temporary tag CVU3799 from DriveTime Used Cars located at 8805 East Adamo Drive.

Deputies say his vehicle was spotted traveling on US-301 in the Sun City Center area. According to HCSO, Crawford is a diabetic and suffers from dementia. He does not have a cell phone.

Anyone with information on Crawford’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247- 8200.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app