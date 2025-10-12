Healthy bowls and wraps with a Mediterranean flair

The Brief Whether you want to create your own bowl or select one they make for you, Boustan in Clearwater has you covered. Fresh breads, fresh vegetables, and fresh proteins make up each of the bowl options. They offer traditional Mediterranean flavors to whatever combination you are craving as well.



Looking for a healthy bowl while seeking the flavors of Mediterranean food? Then Boustan in Clearwater may just have what you are craving.

What they're saying:

"Everything is made fresh," shared Emad Saad. He’s the owner of the restaurant there in Clearwater. "We make it from scratch, everything from the bread, from the wraps, everything that we do. We think about ourselves eating it first."

Pitas baked at Boustan

The pita pockets and wraps are baked daily with fresh ingredients right there in the kitchen.

It’s all created with the intention of being fresh and natural.

Wraps baked at Boustan

"No additives, no chemicals," said Saad of their creations, "As much as possible we're keeping it clean and very healthy."

Customers can choose from a regular bowl, a lite bowl, a pita pocket or a Saj wrap. Once they have selected what they are building, Saad described multiple choices for customers to select from.

"You choose your base rice, brown rice, quinoa, greens, and then you have the vegetables, the sauces. We're known for our garlic sauce. It’s delicious. And then after that you pick the protein," he said.

Customers can select from chicken Shawarma, beef Shawarma or Kafta. They also offer shitakii and falafel options for vegetarians.

Meal options from Boustan

What you can do:

To visit Boustan in person, you will find them at 5300 East Bay Drive in Clearwater. They are open from 10:45am until midnight Monday through Sunday. To learn more about them or see their menu, click here.