Healthy eating lessons available for Hillsborough County seniors

It's a new year and most of us have made resolutions to eat better. A Hillsborough County program is helping seniors to do just that.

Brian Taylor, a registered dietitian for the Hillsborough County Department of Aging Services, is helping seniors change their eating habits for the better.

For the last year, he has been hosting a monthly internet cooking show for seniors called "Eat Well, Age Well."

"There's studies showing that if you eat healthy, you change your diet now, and it doesn't have to be a drastic change. It can be a small change. It can see a lot of health benefits," he said. "Our main goal is to show them recipes and ways that they can make more foods from scratch versus going to get processed foods or fast foods."

Taylor says the goal of life should be to live long, but more importantly, to be healthy, so you can enjoy it.

Carolyn Stafford is 68 years old and has been with the project since its conception.

"It's made me realize, ‘OK, if you want to be here longer, you got to do what you can do to be here longer,’" Stafford said.

The program is encouraging seniors to eat well with simple and healthy recipes so that can enjoy their golden years. Anyone interested in the program may email taylorbr@hcflgov.net or call 813-272-5250 for more information and to receive the links to join.