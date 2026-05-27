Heather’s Hobbies: Why Sourdough baking is rising again

The Brief Shelby Schoenborn shares how sourdough baking has become one of today’s fastest-growing hobbies. Schoenborn explains what makes sourdough unique and why people are embracing the hands-on baking process. The segment highlights how the sourdough trend is building community, creativity, and a deeper appreciation for homemade food.



Sourdough is on the rise as one of the fastest growing hobbies in the country.

Shelby Schoenborn, owner of The Sourdoughist off of Westshore Blvd. in Tampa talks with FOX13’s Heather Healy on why this has taken off.

What they're saying:

"I think people are really into their gut health," she said. "Sourdough is definitely healthier for you and people are taking note of that."

Her bakery, The Sourdoughist, offers many sourdough creations from loaves of bread, cinnamon rolls, cookies, muffins and more.

For more information on The Sourdoughist, click here.