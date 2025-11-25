Heavy Thanksgiving travel expected as Florida dominates top destinations

The Brief Florida is home to four of the top five Thanksgiving travel destinations this year, and roads and airports are expected to be crowded. AAA predicts the busiest driving times will stretch from midday into the evening, with Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday expected to be especially rough. Nearly 82 million Americans are traveling for Thanksgiving, including 4.6 million Floridians on the road.



Florida is once again a major draw for Thanksgiving travelers.

Big picture view:

Nationally, four of the top five holiday destinations this year are in the state, and that means local highways and airports are bracing for some of the heaviest traffic of the year.

Transportation officials say they are expecting record numbers overall, with most people choosing to drive.

AAA’s forecast shows Tuesday’s peak congestion running between noon and 9 p.m., while Wednesday’s heaviest traffic is expected between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. From Friday through Sunday, the worst travel start times also fall between late morning and the evening.

Drivers in Florida at least have one bit of good news this week: gas prices remain relatively low.

"That road trip is going to cost a little bit less this year," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. "The average price at the pump last Thanksgiving was about $3.11. I would expect the state average this year to be well below three dollars a gallon."

Weather outlook

Travelers should also be prepared for possible weather disruptions on the way home.

Much of the country is expecting big temperature swings, with early winter conditions developing in several regions. The Rockies and northern tier states could see snow, and storms are possible across the Midwest that could complicate both road and air travel.

Keeping a close watch on forecasts will be key, especially as the weekend approaches and conditions shift.

By the numbers:

AAA estimates that nearly 82 million Americans will travel to their Thanksgiving destinations this year. About 90 percent will be on the road, including 4.6 million Floridians, which is roughly one in five residents.

Air travel is also setting records. Officials say 31 million Americans are expected to fly this week, making it the busiest Thanksgiving ever for air travel.

AAA’s Mark Jenkins says the volume will be felt everywhere.

"You should just expect more congestion out on the roadways and longer lines at the airport. The busiest days on the road are going to be Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and then Sunday for that return home."

Local perspective:

While Tampa International Airport officials say they expect to be as busy as last year, Tampa is ranked 5th nationally among Thanksgiving destinations based on booking data, according to AAA.

Orlando, Florida Fort Lauderdale, Florida Miami, Florida Anaheim/Los Angeles, California Tampa, Florida New York, New York San Francisco, California Honolulu, Hawaii Las Vegas, Nevada Atlanta, Georgia