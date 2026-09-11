Heavy weekend rain expected to ease ongoing Florida drought
TAMPA, Fla. - Forecasters expect daily late-day storms and high temperatures in the lower 90s across Florida this weekend as heavy rain continues to chip away at a long-standing drought.
Florida weather forecast
What we know:
Stormy weather remains locked in place across the state, bringing clear mornings followed by severe afternoon downpours.
High temperatures will stay in the lower 90s all weekend, accompanied by a 50% to 60% chance of rain each day.
What we don't know:
Meteorologists have not specified exact rainfall totals for individual cities during this weekend's storm system.
Drought conditions relief
The backstory:
A severe dry spell started last September when precipitation completely stopped across the region.
Although recent storm activity has reduced the deficit, close to 60% of the state stays trapped in a moderate drought.
What's next:
Even if rainfall levels stay below normal after the rainy season ends, a super El Niño will bring a significantly wetter winter.
Meanwhile, tropical development in the Atlantic Ocean remains completely shut down for the next five to seven days.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official weather forecasts detailing regional rainfall patterns, drought reports and Atlantic tropical outlooks.