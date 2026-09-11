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Heavy weekend rain expected to ease ongoing Florida drought

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Tampa
Published September 11, 2026 8:38 AM EDT
Published September 11, 2026 8:38 AM EDT
Tampa weather | Friday morning forecast
Tampa weather | Friday morning forecast

Tampa weather | Friday morning forecast

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says Friday will have sunshine to start and some storms to finish with a high of 91 degrees.

The Brief

    • Storms bring heavy rain and high temperatures in the lower 90s this weekend.
    • Late-summer rainfall helps shrink dry areas, but nearly 60% of Florida remains in a moderate drought.
    • Meteorologists expect a super El Niño to bring much wetter conditions to Florida later this year.

TAMPA, Fla. - Forecasters expect daily late-day storms and high temperatures in the lower 90s across Florida this weekend as heavy rain continues to chip away at a long-standing drought.

Florida weather forecast

What we know:

Stormy weather remains locked in place across the state, bringing clear mornings followed by severe afternoon downpours. 

High temperatures will stay in the lower 90s all weekend, accompanied by a 50% to 60% chance of rain each day.

What we don't know:

Meteorologists have not specified exact rainfall totals for individual cities during this weekend's storm system.

Drought conditions relief

The backstory:

A severe dry spell started last September when precipitation completely stopped across the region. 

Although recent storm activity has reduced the deficit, close to 60% of the state stays trapped in a moderate drought.

What's next:

Even if rainfall levels stay below normal after the rainy season ends, a super El Niño will bring a significantly wetter winter. 

Meanwhile, tropical development in the Atlantic Ocean remains completely shut down for the next five to seven days.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official weather forecasts detailing regional rainfall patterns, drought reports and Atlantic tropical outlooks.

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