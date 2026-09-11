Heavy weekend rain expected to ease ongoing Florida drought

The Brief Storms bring heavy rain and high temperatures in the lower 90s this weekend. Late-summer rainfall helps shrink dry areas, but nearly 60% of Florida remains in a moderate drought. Meteorologists expect a super El Niño to bring much wetter conditions to Florida later this year.



Forecasters expect daily late-day storms and high temperatures in the lower 90s across Florida this weekend as heavy rain continues to chip away at a long-standing drought.

Florida weather forecast

What we know:

Stormy weather remains locked in place across the state, bringing clear mornings followed by severe afternoon downpours.

High temperatures will stay in the lower 90s all weekend, accompanied by a 50% to 60% chance of rain each day.

What we don't know:

Meteorologists have not specified exact rainfall totals for individual cities during this weekend's storm system.

Drought conditions relief

The backstory:

A severe dry spell started last September when precipitation completely stopped across the region.

Although recent storm activity has reduced the deficit, close to 60% of the state stays trapped in a moderate drought.

What's next:

Even if rainfall levels stay below normal after the rainy season ends, a super El Niño will bring a significantly wetter winter.

Meanwhile, tropical development in the Atlantic Ocean remains completely shut down for the next five to seven days.