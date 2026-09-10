Video: Trooper strikes accused drunk driver traveling wrong way in Polk County with kid in car

The Brief A 35-year-old woman faces charges after state troopers stopped her vehicle traveling the wrong way on S.R. 580. Authorities safely recovered a 7-year-old child from the backseat of the car during the midnight encounter. A P.I.T. maneuver brought the pursuit to an end before anyone on the highway suffered injuries.



A woman accused of being drunk and driving in the wrong direction with a child in the backseat was arrested after a trooper performed a P.I.T. maneuver to disable her vehicle.

Lakeland traffic alert

What we know:

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Lakeland police alerted the Tampa Bay Regional Communication Center about an officer tracking a wrong-way car on S.R. 580. A patrolling trooper said he executed a U-turn and drove west toward the oncoming vehicle.

The trooper said he flashed emergency lights and sounded his siren, weaving across both lanes of the highway to force the driver to slow down.

However, according to the arrest report, the car continued heading straight toward the patrol vehicle at 50-60 mph. Deeming a head-on block too dangerous at those speeds, the trooper said he attempted a sideswipe clip but missed.

The trooper said the wrong-way vehicle continued east in the westbound lanes against oncoming traffic. The trooper said he turned around, followed the car in the wrong direction, and performed a successful P.I.T. maneuver to disable the vehicle.

Upon approaching the car, the trooper said the driver, later identified as Natalia Gorecki, asked, "what the hell did I do that for?"

According to FHP, the trooper discovered her 7-year-old daughter in a rear car seat and turned the child over to her grandmother before beginning a DUI investigation.

Gorecki, according to the trooper had red, glassy eyes, smelled like alcohol, and showed signs of impairment during field sobriety exercises.

Wrong-way driver charges

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released where Gorecki was heading before entering the wrong side of the highway.

Driver arrest details

What's next:

Gorecki was booked for DUI, child endangerment/neglect, fleeing to elude, reckless driving and refusing to submit to a breath test.