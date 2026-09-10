Pasco Co. deputies evacuate New Port Richey building following potential bomb threat
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A building was evacuated in New Port Richey following a potential bomb threat on Thursday, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
New Port Richey threat
What we know:
Deputies say an individual in the 7500 block of Little Road received a generic message that was perceived as a potential threat to the building.
The sheriff's office said they responded to the location and searched the building. Out of an abundance of caution, authorities ordered a full evacuation of the property while deputies work to clear the site.
Pasco Sheriff response
What we don't know:
Deputies have not released details regarding the specific content or format of the message sent to the building. Officials have also not identified any potential suspects.
Isolated police operation
Big picture view:
Investigators said they believe the event was an isolated incident. Authorities said no further details are currently available.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official statements released by the Pasco Sheriff’s Office regarding the ongoing investigation on Little Road.