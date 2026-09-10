Pasco Co. deputies evacuate New Port Richey building following potential bomb threat

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The Brief The Pasco Sheriff’s Office is searching a building on Little Road in New Port Richey following a potential bomb threat. Someone at the facility received a generic message that appeared to threaten the property, prompting an immediate evacuation. Authorities consider the situation an isolated incident and report that no additional details are currently available.



A building was evacuated in New Port Richey following a potential bomb threat on Thursday, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

New Port Richey threat

What we know:

Deputies say an individual in the 7500 block of Little Road received a generic message that was perceived as a potential threat to the building.

The sheriff's office said they responded to the location and searched the building. Out of an abundance of caution, authorities ordered a full evacuation of the property while deputies work to clear the site.

Pasco Sheriff response

What we don't know:

Deputies have not released details regarding the specific content or format of the message sent to the building. Officials have also not identified any potential suspects.

Isolated police operation

Big picture view:

Investigators said they believe the event was an isolated incident. Authorities said no further details are currently available.