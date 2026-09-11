Why Treasure Island firefighters walk exactly 3.43 miles to remember 9/11

The Brief Treasure Island Fire Rescue holds an annual 3.43-mile Memorial Walk in remembrance of the firefighters and other victims killed in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The distance represents the 343 New York City firefighters who died responding to the World Trade Center. What began with five on-duty Treasure Island firefighters has grown into a community tradition open to people of all ages.



Along a stretch of Florida's Gulf Coast, firefighters have found a simple way to make sure the sacrifice of September 11 is remembered long after those who witnessed it firsthand are gone.

They walk. And the distance they cover is not chosen at random.

Firefighters honor fallen 9/11 heroes

What we know:

Every September 11, Treasure Island Fire Rescue holds a 3.43-mile Memorial Walk in honor of the 343 New York City firefighters who died responding to the World Trade Center attacks.

The tradition began with just five firefighters. It has since grown into a citywide remembrance that brings firefighters and community members together.

Why 3.43 miles?

Each mile of the walk carries symbolism. The 3.43-mile distance represents the 343 firefighters killed on September 11, 2001.

The timing carries meaning, too. Participants begin walking at 8:46 a.m., the time American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

The route begins near John's Pass at the Freedom Boat Club on Kingfish Drive. From there, participants make their way south along Gulf Boulevard before finishing at the Heron Parking Lot on Sunset Beach.

How the tradition started

The backstory:

The Memorial Walk did not begin as a large public event.

Treasure Island Fire Rescue Lt. Steven Rowland said it started with five on-duty firefighters who wanted to honor the 343 firefighters killed in the attacks.

"What began with just five on-duty firefighters walking to honor the 343 brothers we lost on September 11, 2001, has grown into a city-wide tradition of remembrance," Rowland said.

The department says the purpose has remained the same even as participation has grown: remembering the courage and sacrifice of the first responders who died that day.

Passing history to new generations

Why you should care:

The passage of time is changing what "never forget" means.

For millions of Americans, September 11 is a lived memory. They remember where they were when the planes struck, when the towers fell and when the scale of what had happened began to become clear.

But an increasing share of the country was either too young to remember the attacks or had not yet been born.

Community traditions like the Treasure Island walk provide a way to pass that history to another generation, while keeping the focus on the individual lives behind one of the most recognizable numbers associated with 9/11.

For Treasure Island firefighters, that means returning to the same number year after year: 343.

Three hundred and forty-three firefighters. 3.43 miles. And one walk intended to make sure their sacrifice is remembered.