Florida Lottery agents catch Tampa store clerk trying to steal winning ticket, officials say

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The Brief A store clerk at a Tampa Shell station was issued a Notice to Appear after allegedly keeping a customer's $1,000 winning Florida Lottery ticket. Florida Lottery Special Agents conducted an undercover sting on Aug. 19 at the Zoya Shell on West Gandy Boulevard. State officials suspended lottery sales at the Tampa gas station and removed all lottery inventory following the investigation.



A Tampa store clerk was issued a Notice to Appear after allegedly telling an undercover Florida Lottery agent that a winning $1,000 lottery ticket was only worth $5, according to officials.

Tampa lottery sting investigation

What we know:

The Florida Lottery stated that special agents conducted an undercover investigation on Aug. 19 at Zoya Shell, located at 3602 W. Gandy Blvd.

During the operation, an undercover agent handed store clerk Amar Yasser Hamden a winning ticket valued at $1,000, along with a non-winning ticket and two energy drinks, according to officials.

Hamden scanned the winning ticket on the Florida Lottery terminal, which generated a player claim instructions receipt confirming the ticket's value was over $599. Investigators say Hamden then lied to the undercover agent, claiming the ticket was worth only $5, and kept the $1,000 winning ticket with the intent to claim the prize later.

Evidence found in clerk's car

The backstory:

Special agents said when they identified themselves and asked Hamden about the winning ticket, he initially claimed he threw it away. During a search, agents found the $1,000 ticket and the printed player claim instructions inside Hamden's car.

Following the investigation, the Florida Lottery suspended all activity at the Tampa retailer and removed its inventory. Hamden was issued a Notice to Appear for violating Florida laws against the unlawful assignment or transfer of the right to claim a lottery prize.