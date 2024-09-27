Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Citrus County, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Hillsborough County
7
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:43 AM EDT until SUN 3:12 PM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 1:08 AM EDT until MON 8:00 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Hillsborough County, Pasco County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:08 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
from FRI 5:08 AM EDT until SAT 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM

Helene aftermath: Bradenton urging everyone to conserve water due to storm surge

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 27, 2024 6:13am EDT
Hurricane Helene
FOX 13 News

BRADENTON, Fla. - The City of Bradenton is asking all residents to conserve water, saying storm surge from Hurricane Helene has "severely strained" water treatment systems.

City officials say people can save water by postponing laundry and dishwashing, taking shorter showers and turning off water while brushing their teeth or shaving.

Image 1 of 4

Storm surge led to flooding along the Manatee River in Bradenton. (Courtesy: Bradenton Police Dept.)

Flooding has been reported along the Manatee River after record-setting storm surge brought water onshore late Thursday and early Friday.

