Helene aftermath: Bradenton urging everyone to conserve water due to storm surge

The City of Bradenton is asking all residents to conserve water, saying storm surge from Hurricane Helene has "severely strained" water treatment systems.

City officials say people can save water by postponing laundry and dishwashing, taking shorter showers and turning off water while brushing their teeth or shaving.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Storm surge led to flooding along the Manatee River in Bradenton. (Courtesy: Bradenton Police Dept.)

Flooding has been reported along the Manatee River after record-setting storm surge brought water onshore late Thursday and early Friday.

