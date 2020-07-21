Help students and teachers with 'Tools for Back to School'

article

Whether it's in the classroom or E-learning at home, students and teachers face huge challenges when they head back to school.

Many local families are struggling and cannot afford even the basic supplies for their kids. Most teachers end up using their own money to help out.

FOX 13 is teaming up with Publix for the "Tools for Back To School" program.

From July 22 to August 2, you can donate $5, $7 or $10 when you check out at Publix registers.

The money will help teachers buy supplies for kids in need all across the Tampa Bay area.

