The Brief The West Hernando Athletic Club for Seniors provides players over 55 a chance to stay physically fit and competitive long after retirement. Beyond the sport, the league fosters a deep sense of camaraderie and networking, connecting residents from all walks of life. While the official season runs from September to April, the club stays together with summer practices and pickup games.



The West Hernando Athletic Club for Seniors (WHACS) is more than just a local sports league; it’s a hub for Hernando County residents aged 55 and older to recapture the thrill of the game.

What we know:

For many, like Club President Mike Labriola, the league provided a second chance at a passion they thought they had left behind.

"I never thought I would play again till I came down to Florida," Labriola said.

What they're saying:

Pitcher Fred Campbell emphasizes that the transition into retirement shouldn't mean slowing down.

"If you retire, and you're sedentary, that's not good news," Campbell noted. "You have to be active."

The league proves that physical fitness and competitive spirit don't have an expiration date, with some players still sprinting and hitting as if they were in their 30s.

Dig deeper:

While the scoreboard tracks the runs, the real value of the league is often found in the dugout.

The frequent games allow players to build genuine friendships and a professional network within the community.

Campbell shared that the "camaraderie" extends well beyond the outfield fence.

"You meet people of all different walks of life here," Fred Campbell said. "One of the guys is a plumber, so I just had some work done by him. One guy works on cars. So we all help each other on and off the field."

"This league is a very competitive league," Marvin hair, an outfielder, said. "We have some very good players still playing like they were in their 30s or 40s."

The atmosphere is a unique blend of competition and unwavering sportsmanship.

"We're all about sportsmanship. We root for each other, and we try to be kind to each other," Labriola explained.

What's next:

The official WHACS league season runs from September through April, but the action doesn't stop when the weather heats up.

During the summer months, the club hosts open practices and pickup games to keep the momentum going for league members.

What you can do:

If you would like to join the league, we posted the link here.