Hernando County sheriff to give update on 1-year anniversary of inmate's death

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is releasing details about the death of an inmate exactly one year prior.

The inmate, Timothy Peters, died at the Hernando County Detention Center April 15, 2022. At the time, the sheriff's office said he was found unresponsive in his cell by detention workers.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies and medical staff performed CPR until Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services workers arrived.

They said the man was in cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital and doctors tried to revive him.

However, he was pronounced dead in the ER.

The sheriff's office said it was investigating the incident, as it would any in-custody death.

Now, a year later, Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis plans to tell the public what happened, during a press conference at 11:15 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023.

