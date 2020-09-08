Hernando deputies find 'missing endangered' girl

Deputies in Hernando County began searching for a missing 5-year-old girl Tuesday, but by the following morning, they said she was found safe and unharmed.

According to the sheriff’s office, she was last seen around 3:25 p.m. when she was picked up from J.D. Floyd Elementary School in Spring Hill a woman.

Deputies did not specify the woman's relationship to the girl but they say she did not have permission to pick the child up or to have her in her custody. They described the child as “missing and endangered” without elaborating.

However, by 1:30 a.m., deputies notified the public that the child was found safe.