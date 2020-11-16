Hidden gem: Fishing, skateboarding, swimming, and more at Tampa's DeSoto Park

From a pool to a halfpipe, there's plenty of features at Tampa's Desoto Park.

It’s one of the city’s nearly 200 parks managed by Tampa’s Parks and Recreation Department.

It’s in a little-known area of Palmetto Beach and many say it’s a hidden gem. Unlike most parks that have only one or two amenities, this one has it all.

In addition to the seasonal swimming pool and halfpipe skateboard area, there are picnic tables, an accessible fishing pier, a covered gathering area, and an indoor recreation center where afterschool programs are held.

The park also has a 1.2-mile walking trail, basketball courts, and plenty of open green space.

It’s a one-stop park for all of your outdoor activity wants and needs, right in the heard of Tampa.