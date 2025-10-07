Future Career Academy connects Hillsborough County seniors with real-world job opportunities

The Brief Workforce Development Partners launched its annual Future Career Academy Business Panel Series across Hillsborough County. The program connects more than 15,000 high school seniors with employers in key Tampa industries. Students learn job-readiness skills in the classroom, then meet local companies offering real career opportunities.



At Middleton High School — and 30 other campuses across Hillsborough County — seniors are getting an early start on their future careers.

Workforce Development Partners has officially launched this year’s Future Career Academy Business Panel Series, a hands-on program designed to bridge the gap between education and employment. The nine-day series brings business leaders and recruiters from across Tampa Bay directly into schools to talk with students about high-demand jobs, training programs, and career pathways.

Dig deeper:

The program is expected to reach roughly 15,000 seniors from 31 public high schools throughout the county.

Employer partners include some of the region’s largest names — TECO, BayCare Health System, HCA Healthcare, Miller Electric, Mosaic, AdventHealth, and several municipal agencies, including the City of Tampa, City of Plant City, and Hillsborough County.

Hillsborough County students receive career advice during this year’s Future Career Academy Business Panel Series.

Each student takes part in a workforce curriculum integrated into English classes, where they learn professional communication, resume writing, and interviewing skills.

The goal, according to Workforce Development Partners, is to make sure every senior graduates not just with a diploma — but with a clear plan and connections for what comes next.

What's next:

The business panels are the first of three major events the Future Career Academy hosts each year.

Next up: spring Career Fairs and Hiring Events, where students can meet employers face-to-face and, in many cases, interview for real jobs or apprenticeship programs before graduation.

To learn more about participating schools, upcoming panels, and employer partners, visit The Future Career Academy.