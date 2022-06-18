FHP: High-speed chase across Howard Frankland Bridge ends in fatal crash near TPA

article

A St. Petersburg man who led troopers on a high-speed chase early Saturday morning was killed after crashing into a patrol vehicle and then colliding nearly head-on with a pick-up truck near Tampa International Airport.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers spotted a 33-year-old St. Petersburg man driving erratically along I-275 near Roosevelt Blvd. around 1 a.m.

The trooper suspected the driver was impaired and tried to pull the man over, but he fled across the Howard Frankland Bridge at a high speed. The trooper pursued the vehicle, which continued to Tampa International Airport where the man dropped off two women.

According to FHP, the man then put his car in reverse and purposely crashed into the trooper’s patrol car.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers say the man fled the scene, traveling along George J. Bean Parkway, north of Boyscout Blvd., where he crashed nearly head-on with a Chevy Silverado.

Post-impact, the St. Petersburg man’s sedan came to a rest in the travel lanes, while the Silverado spun around and collided with a guardrail.

The St. Petersburg man was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries. No other injuries were reported.