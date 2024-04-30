Teen charged in deadly shooting granted $160K bond in Hillsborough court hearing

New details in the shooting death of a teenager were released at a court hearing Tuesday for the Hillsborough County teen who’s charged in the crime.

Cody Shimooka, 15, is charged with manslaughter, tampering with evidence, and minor in possession of a firearm.

Deputies responded to the 900 block of Seminole Sky Dr. in Ruskin around 4:30 p.m. March 30.

Shimooka called 911 and said he was helping pack up a neighbor's home when he found a gun inside a drawer that went off when he moved it, hitting a 14-year-old in the chest.

Deputies said the 14-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

At Tuesday’s court hearing, it was revealed that Shimooka and the 14-year-old victim were friends, who had been hired by a homeowner to help pack up her house ahead of her move.

According to court documents, Shimooka told investigators he found the gun in a nightstand drawer. After picking it up, he said he stubbed his toe on the bed frame "causing his finger to hit the trigger," the documents state.

However, cell phone pictures and videos were played in the courtroom Tuesday that appear to show the two friends messing around with the weapon inside the home the day before the shooting.

Detectives said they found a video on the victim’s cell phone that had been recorded five minutes before the 911 call. That video was played in the courtroom Tuesday and appears to show the victim standing near Shimooka, who is handling the fully loaded weapon, as well as multiple boxes of ammo. But the boxes of ammo were never recovered, and the firearm "only contained one casing when recovered by law enforcement, indicating there was further manipulation of the scene prior to law enforcement arrival", according to the documents.

At Tuesday’s pretrial detention hearing, a judge set Shimooka’s bond at $160,000 for all charges.

At the time of the March 30 shooting, Shimooka was on release for charges related to two juvenile cases. Charges include burglary and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Earlier this month, the Hillsborough State Attorney's office announced the 15-year-old will be charged as an adult in the March 30 shooting.

"The defendant has pending cases involving other violent incidents in juvenile court already," Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez said on April 12. "He made an adult decision and will be facing charges in adult court as a result."

