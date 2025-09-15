Highlands County fisherman dies after going overboard on Lake Damon: HCSO

The Brief An angler died on Lake Damon on Sunday in Highlands County. Investigators say "events" occurred that forced the fisherman and an another angler to be tossed off of their vessel. The incident is under investigation.



A day on the lake turned deadly for an angler in Highlands County on Sunday.

What we know:

According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, two people were onboard a 13-foot boat in Lake Damon.

The pair was fishing when investigators say both fell overboard and ended up in the water.

Investigators said one of the people in the water was struggling and the other one tried to help with no success.

That person swam back to the vessel and called 911 for help.

FWC and partner agencies went to the scene immediately and recovered the body of Chase Winston Parrish, who they say died as a result of the boating incident.

What they're saying:

In a press release, the FWC stated, "On behalf of all The FWC we would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the individual who lost their life in this incident.

Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time."

What we don't know:

It is unclear what happened to cause Parrish and the other angler to go overboard.

The incident is under investigation.