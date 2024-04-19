Hillsborough commissioners approve ‘carbon capture’ pilot program, stirring debate

Hillsborough County Commissioners approved a project that would reduce carbon dioxide emissions. If they move forward with the project, it could cost as much as $25 million, but for now this project will only test carbon capturing in Hillsborough County.

"There’s not another facility like this in the United States, which is one of the first, if not the first pilot endeavor," said George Cassady, Assistant Hillsborough County Administrator. "The best part of this is that there is no commitment… for a subsequent larger scale project… we get to look at it, evaluate it, see what the benefits are to (the) county and customers. If we choose to move forward, we move forward."

Although it was approved by County Commissioners on Wednesday, some environmental groups are saying it’s a waste of time.

"We see this project as being a sideshow and a distraction from truly addressing the issues that we need to in Hillsborough County," said Brooke Ward with Florida Food and Water Watch. "Our concerns are that the carbon capture plant that's proposed would only capture one ton of 600 tons of carbon that are being created daily."

This approval will authorize the low carbon company that has support from Governor Ron DeSantis to build a facility that captures carbon dioxide emissions from the county's waste-to-energy plant in Brandon. This pilot project will start by tackling one ton a day at no cost to taxpayers.

The pilot will last 60 days, then the Hillsborough County Commission could decide to move forward with the $25 million plan that would potentially capture 40 tons of the 600 tons emitted daily.

