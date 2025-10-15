Hillsborough commissioners approve funding to upgrade Steinbrenner Field

The Brief Hillsborough County Commissioners voted to approve funding for upgrades at Steinbrenner Field. The Yankees are asking for a new scoreboard, sound system, security system and front plaza. The changes come at the end of a season that saw Steinbrenner Field allow the Rays to play regular-season games there for the first time in history.



Decaying pavement and cracked seats are not what Hillsborough commissioners want to show to the actual Yankees or to the Yankees fans who come to visit.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Commission.

"Every year I meet folks that come down from New York, New Jersey, other places, and they stay here for the entire month," said Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan.

There are two dozen changes the Yankees want to make to Steinbrenner Field, with the two biggest being a new $4.5 million scoreboard for next season and a $2.5 million redo of the front plaza.

What they're saying:

Commissioners voted 6-1, with Donna Cameron Cepeda voting no, to approve funding for upgrades to Steinbrenner Field.

Though, Commissioner Josh Wostal is against stadium subsidies, he voted yes for one reason.

"[It] requires us to maintain a safe standard where we could possibly assume liability for any harm."

But, most commissioners found the $18 million worth of upgrades, that include a sound system, sunshades, fan Wi-Fi and security, to be worth it to keep one of the county's most prominent tenants, and their fans, happy.

"The Yankees have been incredible partners for decades," said Hagan, "and they showed their true sense of community candidly by allowing the Rays to play at Steinbrenner Field this past season, something they did not have to do."

What's next:

A lingering question is whether a renovated Steinbrenner Field will be a neighbor to a Rays stadium, should the new owners decide to build at HCC.

"An agreement certainly would have to be worked out with the Yankees and with Major League Baseball to get along," said Hagan. "But there is certainly room."

Hagan, a chief go-between for the Rays and Hillsborough County officials, says there are benefits to beefing up Steinbrenner Field in time for a Rays ballpark, which would be dependent on existing infrastructure to help get people and cars in and out of the area. He had an informal discussion with the new Rays owners scheduled for after Wednesday's stadium vote.

"They are aggressively making their rounds and scheduling appointments with other commissioners, with other city council members," said Hagan. "They've hit the ground running, which is certainly encouraging."

The next stadium upgrades could be just the next step for baseball on N. Dale Mabry.