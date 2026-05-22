Hillsborough County agencies team up for boating safety event ahead of Memorial Day weekend

The Brief Multiple law enforcement agencies hosted a boating safety event Friday at the Williams Park Boat Ramp in Riverview. The Coast Guard offered free vessel safety checks along with tips on life jacket usage and boat fire prevention from local officials. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission data shows the state recorded nearly 700 boating accidents last year.



Local and federal law enforcement agencies are teaming up Friday to promote safety on the water ahead of what is expected to be a busy holiday boating weekend.

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the Hillsborough County Marine Safety Unit and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue hosted the first Hillsborough County Boating Safety Day at the Williams Park Boat Ramp on U.S. Highway 41 in Riverview.

Why you should care:

Officials were onsite for hours to provide resources and education to local boaters.

The Coast Guard Auxiliary team did complimentary vessel safety checks. Additionally, the county's Marine Safety Unit shared tips on proper life jacket usage, and Fire Rescue personnel talked about how to minimize the risk of boat fires.

Authorities noted that holiday weekends bring an influx of visitors and individuals renting boats who may not be familiar with the complexities of navigating Tampa Bay.

What they're saying:

"Make a float plan," Marine Safety Specialist Alan Grinaldi with the county said.

"Make sure somebody knows where you're going to be, what part of the waterway that you're going to be boating in. In the event that you don't come back on time, or if you don’t come back at all, they can alert the proper authorities, and then those people will know where to go to look for you," Grinaldi said.

According to data from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida recorded nearly 700 boating accidents across the state last year. FWC officials emphasized that many fatalities resulting from those accidents could have been prevented if victims had been wearing life jackets.

"Every person on the boat is required to have a life jacket, not necessarily wear it, but you have to have life jacket on the boat for each person on the boat," Grinaldi said.

Grinaldi also emphasized the importance of the operator of the boat wearing a kill switch.

"If something should happen, if the operator suffers a medical emergency, or if you get in some rough seas and they get tossed overboard, you don't want the boat to continue going without an operator. So, the purpose of the kill-switch, it'll shut down the engines. It'll allow the boat come to a stop," he said.

Grinaldi also emphasized the importance of having enough water to stay hydrated onboard and making sure you have a sober captain for the entire time you’re on the water.

Organizers hope the multi-agency collaboration will amplify their safety message and ultimately reduce water-related accidents this weekend.