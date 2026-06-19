Hillsborough County budget savings: Committee proposes $680M in spending cuts

The Brief A new report on Hillsborough County budget savings outlines nearly $680 million in potential government spending cuts. The advisory committee recommends eliminating a local healthcare program for low-income residents to save $300 million. Other proposed reductions target miscellaneous contracts, fleet management, school zone speed cameras, and film subsidies.



Hillsborough County leaders are reviewing a sweeping government efficiency report that proposes cutting nearly $680 million from the local budget by eliminating various public programs and contracts.

Hillsborough County efficiency options

What we know:

The county's DOGE Liaison Committee identified roughly $680 million in potential savings after spending a year analyzing county spending and line items. The single largest recommendation urges ending the county's indigent healthcare program, which served about 24,000 low-income people last year.

Committee leaders argue the move would save nearly $300 million by shifting those residents to federal marketplace plans. The report also recommends slashing more than $214 million in miscellaneous contracts due to a lack of transparency.

Additional cuts include $26 million from fleet management and $4.3 million by ending school speed cameras. The plan also trims $2.7 million from non-profit funding and $1.5 million from film commission subsidies.

Local budget concerns

What they're saying:

Some county commissioners expressed deep concern that cutting the healthcare program will leave vulnerable residents entirely without coverage. Commissioner Harry Cohen warned that people who make too much for Medicaid but too little for federal credits will lose options.

Cohen stated that eliminating the plan would simply shift emergency medical costs directly back onto local taxpayers. While open to finding genuine waste, he remains highly skeptical of the committee's massive savings estimates.

Next budget steps

What's next:

County commissioners will evaluate the extensive report to decide if any spending cuts will be implemented. The recommendations carry no legal enforcement authority and serve strictly as a guide for elected leaders and local residents.